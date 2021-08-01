Skinner was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team before heading to college at Utah. She returned to elite competition in 2019 but was sidetracked during the pandemic when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and then pneumonia last winter. She made the Olympic team as a “plus-one” and only missed the vault finals because International Gymnastics Federation rules that permit only two athletes from one country in each final and Skinner finished behind Biles and Jade Carey in qualifying.