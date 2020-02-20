China has been forced to give up hosting numerous sports competitions due to the COVID-19 outbreak that emerged in Wuhan two months ago.

Among events cancelled, postponed or moved include qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics and test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Tokyo organizers, the IOC and World Health Organization have said there is no need currently for a contingency plan for the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics.

