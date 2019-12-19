Sotheby’s auction house said competition between three bidders drove up the price beyond the previous record for a sports item — $5.6 million for a game jersey worn by baseball great Babe Ruth sold six months ago.

The identity of the document’s buyer was not disclosed.

De Coubertin’s manifesto for relaunching the Olympics was delivered in a speech at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

Two years later he founded the International Olympic Committee, and the first modern Olympic Games was held in Athens in 1896.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD