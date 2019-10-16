Forecast temperatures in Sapporo are “five to six degrees centigrade cooler during the day than in Tokyo.”

An IOC panel assessing heat and weather issues for the July 24-Aug. 9 games “identified the marathon and race walk as the events that would put particular heat stress on the athletes.”

The marathons were due to start at 6 a.m. in Tokyo.

Marathons were run after midnight in 38 degrees C (100 degrees F) this month at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD