PHILIPPINES
After 97 years of competing at the Olympics, the Philippines finally has a gold medal to celebrate. Hidilyn Diaz was up against the world record holder in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category but still won. Diaz is now looking forward to a long-awaited return home after the coronavirus pandemic left her stranded in Malaysia without seeing family and friends. “To all the young generation in the Philippines, please dream high,” Diaz said.
HONG KONG
Hong Kong last won a gold medal 25 years ago, a year before the port city was returned to China from Britain. Windsurfer Lee Lai Shan had a sculpture installed in her honor on the beachfront. Fencer Cheung Ka Long could be in line for a similar honor after he became Hong Kong’s second Olympic champion with victory in the men’s saber on Monday. “It means a lot to show to the world we can do it,” Cheung said.
KOSOVO
Sometimes it pays to specialize. Kosovo has made its name in judo since making its debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The Balkan nation has three medals in its history — all of them gold, all won by women and all in judo. Majlinda Kelmendi blazed the trail when she won the 52-kilogram category five years ago. When Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova both won gold in Tokyo, Gjakova paid tribute to Kelmendi’s pioneering example, saying “she opened the door for us to dream big.”
TUNISIA
The North African country had won four gold medals since it’s Olympic debut at the 1960 Rome Games. Make that five after a surprising win from the outside lane by 18-year-old swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui in the men’s 400-meter freestyle. “I was in tears in my eyes because when I see the flag of my country and I hear the anthem in the background, it was great,” Hafnaoui said. He could reach the podium for the second time in the upcoming 800, which has a final Thursday.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports