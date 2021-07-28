Now the competition will likely come down to Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished second to Biles during qualifying, followed by Lee and Russians Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova. The four were separated by three-tenths of a point in qualifying. The all-around will be streamed live Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. on Peacock, with a replay on NBC during primetime coverage.