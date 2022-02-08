“We have enough skates and practices to get used to it and work it, but obviously it makes the game a little faster, so we got to make faster and smarter decisions with the puck,” said Germany forward Tom Kuhnhackl, who was in the NHL as recently as 2020 with the New York Islanders. “Not a whole lot changes. For us as a team, we want to play as a group, as a five-man unit out there. We want to attack with five guys, play neutral zone as a group but also in the D zone.”