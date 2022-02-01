Some loved him. Even more in a sport that has never fully wrapped its arms around cutthroat competition did not. What nobody could deny was that the sport had a whole different feel when White was on the mountain. In that respect, he understands his role in this game. As he looks back on what he’s accomplished, it makes whatever happens on Feb. 10 for two qualifying runs, then, we assume, on Feb. 11 for three runs in the finals, a little easier to live with no matter the result.