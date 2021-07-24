After a day off, the action shifted to Yokohama Stadium, the 34,046-capacity downtown home of the Central League’s Baystars, which opened in 1978. With artificial turf, high fences and a symmetrical outfield, it resembles 1960s and ’70s cookie cutters such at Philadelphia’s Veterans, Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers and Cincinnati’s Riverfront. In a throwback, the seats closest to the dugouts are angled toward the outfield.