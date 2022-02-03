Humphries only got her passport two months ago, barely in time to be eligible to compete for the U.S. in Beijing. She has raced for USA Bobsled for three seasons after getting her release from Canada, the country for which she won Olympic gold for in 2010 and 2014, then Olympic bronze in 2018. But she felt like she was verbally and mentally abused by a Canadian coach, didn’t slide in the 2018-19 season, then was permitted to join the U.S. team.