“Thing is, it’s not necessarily the injury I had. We both had so many obstacles, injury, working through health-related stuff,” Hawayek said. “What I’ve learned is we can lean into each other without relying on each other. We have trust in ourselves to know what we need. We’ve really learned to communicate for ourselves in the best way, to communicate what we need and how other people can be there to support us. I think we’ve been able to just grow even closer together.”