The T42 category is for single above-knee amputees and athletes with similar impairments.
Caironi had her left leg amputated following a motorcycle accident in 2007.
Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, says Caironi tested positive for the steroid Clostebol.
Caironi did not immediate comment. She was preparing to compete in the world para athletics championships in Dubai beginning Thursday.
