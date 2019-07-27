As eight runners stormed around the final turn and their order clarified, the crowd in Drake Stadium stood and roared. It recognized Blake Leeper held the lead — and not a small one, nor one that shrank as he sprinted closer to the finish line. The crowd cheered Leeper for reasons beyond his dominance. Leeper was born with both legs missing below the knees. Running on prosthetics at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships, he had smoked a field featuring some of the country’s fastest able-bodied 400-meter runners.

As Leeper crossed the line of Friday night’s semifinal, he checked the clock and roared. He had set a personal best, sprinting once around the oval track in 44.38 seconds to win his heat. For context, Oscar Pistorius, the South African who competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics on prosthetics, never posted a time faster than 45.07 seconds. Leeper is not only one of the fastest Paralympians in the world; he is one of the fastest men — period.

“Every disabled kid out there, to see my story, I hope it motivates them to take it to the next level,” Leeper said.

That covers the uncomplicated part of Leeper’s story. He will compete Saturday to make the IAAF world championships, and that ultimately may not be decided on a track, but in a courtroom. On his IAAF results page, all of Leeper’s recent times are listed as DQ. USA Track and Field and the IAAF, the sport’s worldwide governing body, are letting Leeper compete, but they are holding his times in abeyance as the case unfolds as to whether he can compete on prosthetics against able-bodied competitors — an echo of the battle Pistorius fought before reaching the Olympics.

At the moment, Leeper is worried only about his training and his racing — and the effect it can have. On Friday night, he brought a stadium to its feet and signed autographs and, he hopes, inspired people. What can the IAAF do to change that?

“They can DQ the times,” Leeper said. “They can’t DQ the moments.”



Blake Leeper won his 400-meter semifinal heat at the U.S. outdoor nationals Friday in Des Moines. (Mike Byrnes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Leeper has competed at U.S. nationals before. Had he made it to worlds then, he said, the IAAF would have let him compete.

It is unclear how the IAAF changed course on validating Leeper’s times. Vaguely making his case Friday, Leeper said he has raced at the same height for nine years. The Paralympics strictly enforce a Maximum Allowable Standing Height (MASH) rule. Leeper seemed to imply that rule had been changed for the Paralympics, but that when he races against able-bodied athletes, it should make no difference.

“This is the height I’ve been running at for the past nine years,” Leeper said. “I haven’t changed. There’s been a few changes in the Paralympics. I haven’t run the Paralympics in a few years. I’ve just focused on competing against the able-bodied athletes, and competing against the best in the world. I love the Paralympics, and I appreciate the opportunity. I just want to get out there and get people involved and get people knowing not only about me, but the rest of the amazing disabled athletes in the world.”

According to a Thursday news release from law firm Winston & Strawn, Leeper hired attorneys Jeffrey Kessler and David Feher to file an application to the IAAF that his prosthetics provide no competitive advantage against able-bodied athletes, and he should be permitted to compete in all IAAF and USATF events, including the Olympics.

Leeper declined to explain specifics.

“I got a really good team working on this right now, to get me into the world championships, and I’m just really trying to do my job and show I belong here,” he said. “Regardless of the disability, I’m just trying to fight.”

Leeper said there is a “high-chance possibility” that his case will be resolved before Sept. 28, when the world championships begin in Qatar. For now, all he can do is run. He’ll line up again Saturday night, against some of the best in the world, and try to make another memory.

“The times, they come and go,” Leeper said. “But those moments like those, when everybody is inspired and cheering me on, and the kids are coming up to me, asking for my autograph — asking the disabled person for their autograph — they can’t DQ that.”