IPC President Andrew Parsons says “it is unlikely” the Paralympic marathons will move from Tokyo, where they are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Parsons says the IPC will start its first race at 6:30 a.m. to reduce the impact of the heat.

The Paralympics typically follow the Olympics’ lead on hosting and venues but aren’t obliged to do so.

