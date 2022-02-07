The 27-year-old Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma about 10 months after winning a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He underwent 12 treatments of chemotherapy over six months — a process he described as the toughest months of his life. He steadily regained his strength. Along with it, his winning form as he earned Winter X Games gold medals in big air and slopestyle in 2019 and ’20.