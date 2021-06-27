“It’s FIBA basketball,” Pitino said. “It’s different offenses, different ways of playing things. I’ve said this almost 100 times now: I came to Greece at age 63, 64, to learn a different brand of basketball and to pick up things that at my age I wouldn’t have picked up if I didn’t come over here. It was a great experience and it helped me grow as a coach. When you’re in your mid-60s as a coach and you’re still growing, that’s what you want to have.”