The Portuguese Olympic team said Morais would not travel to Tokyo as planned.
“I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus,” Morais said in a statement issued through Portugal’s Olympic team. “I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team.”
The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.
The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach.
____
Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.
Follow Sally Ho on Twitter at http://twitter.com/_sallyho.
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics