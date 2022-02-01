Four years later in Sochi, she did it again, scoring the tying goal in the final minute and then again in overtime in Canada’s 3-2 win over the U.S. for another gold Then came this past August, when Poulin scored in overtime — the puck went in so fast it wasn’t ruled a goal until after a review — to secure a 3-2 win over the Americans in the world championship final to end the U.S.‘s five-tournament run of victories.