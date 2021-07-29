“This tournament is really tough with the amount of games that you need to play without as many days in between as other tournaments. And so I think with that, there has to be tactical sophistication in how we manage,” she said. “Ultimately, when the team is at its best, we are relentless and we are lethal. And even in the game against Australia, we could have been on the counter more and we could have put away some chances and would have felt really different about that.”