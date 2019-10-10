Putin says “our country, our athletes, are first of all interested in leaving in the past all shortcomings linked to anti-doping issues.”
He also calls for Russian athletes to compete “without any limitations.”
Russians competed as neutral athletes at last year’s Pyeongchang Games when their national Olympic committee was suspended for doping. It has since been reinstated.
