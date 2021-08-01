Baz pitched the second inning of the Futures Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 11, throwing a called third strike past Atlanta’s Michael Harris, fanning the Chicago Cubs’ Brennan Davis and retiring Colorado’s Ryan Vilade on a groundout.
The United States and Japan enter the game with 2-0 records.
Joe Ryan, traded from Tampa Bay to Minnesota for Nelson Cruz, beat Israel in the U.S. opener Friday, and former Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez got the victory over South Korea on Saturday.
