On the men’s side, China, South Korea and Canada have strong medal contenders in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500. Ren Ziwei of China could make the podium in the 500 and 1,500. Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands returns for his fourth Olympics at age 32 with a shot to medal in the 1,500. Born to a Chinese father and Hungarian mother, Liu Shaolin of Hungary is a contender in the 500. In the women’s events, eight-time Olympic medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy is the defending champion in the 500. She’s tied with Apolo Ohno and Viktor Ahn for most Olympic short track medals. Suzanne Schulting is a rare Dutch short tracker; most skaters in her country are known for their success in long track. She will be a favorite in the 500 and 1,500. Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault are Canada’s top skaters. China’s Fan Kexin owns 14 medals from world championships, but has just one Olympic medal from Sochi in 2014. She’ll try to add to that in the 500.