Riise will be assisted by former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson, who has been working alongside her at England.
“I know firsthand as a former player just how huge the Olympics are as a tournament and I am enormously proud to have this opportunity to lead the GB squad into the Games,” Riise said. “We will go there to give everything we have to be successful and I hope we can also use the power of the games to help women’s football continue to grow in popularity.”
While the four British nations usually compete as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in international soccer, they are allowed to combine as one team for the Olympics.
The team is organized by England, with qualification secured by the run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals in 2019.
