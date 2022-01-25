“When you really buckle down, you ask, `Can I be better and work harder and be smarter, and still achieve what I set out to achieve? And then you go for it,” says Rippon a 2018 Olympian, the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States at a Games. “Mariah is a huge testament to that in a sport that is very hard to be competitive as you grow older. She has not lost sight of her main goal for one second. She is a tough competitor, she will pull things out in competition. She has done all the work, so when that adrenaline hits, she is ready for it.”