Honduras's Elvin Oliva, 21, scores an own goal during a men's soccer match against Romania at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)By Associated PressToday at 11:03 a.m. EDTKASHIMA, Japan — Romania made a winning return to Olympic men's soccer after 57 years.A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva's own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.In the other Group B game, New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0.