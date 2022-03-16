“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.
The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.
Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.
