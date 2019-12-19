Senior political figures including President Vladimir Putin had signaled they wanted an appeal filed.
The WADA sanctions, announced last week, ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup.
