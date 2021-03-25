The Court of Arbitration for Sport this month blocked Russia’s first choice for the Olympics, the patriotic folk song “Katyusha.” It cited a provision in the December ruling that the team couldn’t use “any anthem linked to Russia.”
However, CAS hasn’t fully clarified what that means in practice — whether it will block any other music by Russian composers, or whether Russian officials should be allowed to choose at all. Pozdnyakov said that while Tchaikovsky was a Russian, his music should be considered “part of the world’s musical legacy.”
The Russian team in Tokyo will be officially known as “ROC,” and will use the flag of the country’s Olympic committee rather than the national tricolor.
