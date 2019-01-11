MOSCOW — The Russian curler stripped of a bronze medal for doping at last year’s Winter Olympics, Alexander Krushelnitsky, has dropped plans to appeal against his four-year ban.

Krushelnitsky’s agent, Andrei Mitkov, says in a statement “yesterday (Krushelnitsky) decided to abandon the appeal to (the Court of Arbitration for Sport). Perhaps one day he will explain why.”

Mitkov had been appealing for donations to fund the appeal, though the Russian Curling Federation told Russian media the move was almost certain to fail.

Krushelnitsky won bronze with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles event but they lost the medal when he tested positive for meldonium. He argued he was spiked with meldonium by an unknown person, but didn’t identify any suspects.

CAS banned him for four years last month.

