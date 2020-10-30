CAS said it dismissed their appeals, though also refused a World Anti-Doping Agency request to extend the two-year bans because of aggravating circumstances. The bans expire in December.
All four were banned in January 2019 by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. It accepted an earlier CAS ruling that the four took part in Russia’s orchestrated scheme to swap steroid-tainted samples for clean urine.
Zubkov was later elected to lead Russia’s bobsled federation.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.