MOSCOW — Russia’s anti-doping agency says it is back on track to conduct some of the largest numbers of tests in the world this year.

The agency, known as RUSADA, says it collected 7,013 samples in the first eight months of 2018, more than 800 more than all of last year.

That puts RUSADA roughly on par with the levels that major nations like the United States and China achieved last year.

Russia was the world leader by quantity of tests ahead of hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. However, RUSADA and the national laboratory were both suspended in 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of corruption.

WADA later ruled Russian anti-doping authorities routinely covered up positive samples from leading athletes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.