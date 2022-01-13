Terdiman isn’t the only Olympic hopeful to put disappointment aside for a greater good these days. Women’s slider Brittney Arndt, who was one of four women in the mix for three spots on the Olympic team — and wound up being the one who didn’t qualify — is also doing training runs at the Park City track alongside Hollander and DiGregorio this week, doing her part to help them get ready. As an added bonus, she probably knows the Park City track as well as anyone.