If he’s being honest, Malone still isn’t comfortable with the attention he’s receiving. If he had his way, he’d just go to the gym and put in the work. Yet the landscape around him is shifting. When the NCAA relaxed the rules to allow athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, Malone struck a deal to become a spokesperson and minority stakeholder for Endless Rope, a product he used while working out in Texas last fall while the gyms in California were shuttered.