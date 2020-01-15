Olympic tickets in Japan are very difficult to get, and demand exceeds supply by 10 to 20 times. Organizers have sold 4.48 million Olympic tickets to Japan residents and they say overall that 7.8 million are available. Most of those remaining tickets are being be sold outside Japan or go to sponsors, Olympic bodies, or sports federations.
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25 and close on Sept. 6.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.