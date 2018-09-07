FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, IOC president Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Bach said in Jakarta, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, that he isn’t certain if, or when, esports might be incorporated into the Olympic Games. (Vadim Ghirda,File/Associated Press)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Senegal is set to be the first African host of any Olympic Games.

The IOC says its executive board picked Senegal in a four-nation hosting contest for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games.

The recommendation is a formality to be approved by International Olympic Committee members. They meet from Oct. 8-9 ahead of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Senegal project is in “Dakar; the new city of Diamniadio; and the coastal resort of Saly,” the IOC says.

The other bidders were Gaborone, Botswana; Abuja, Nigeria; and a four-city project in Tunisia.

IOC Thomas Bach says: “It is time for Africa. Africa is a continent of youth.”

After Senegal officials sign a host contract in Buenos Aires, they will begin a “co-construction phase with the IOC,” the Olympic body says.

