Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo finished 40th in the skiathlon, but he has another medal shot in the sprint. USA Network will have the men’s and women’s sprints live in the morning, with NBC showing them in the afternoon and USA Network showing them again in the 7:30 p.m.-2:55 a.m. time slot ... NBC will air the final of men’s freestyle skiing Big Air live in prime time. ... American speedskater Joey Mantia competes in the 1,500 meters. USA Network will air that between 9:20 a.m. and 1 p.m., and again later. NBC is showing it in prime time.