“It really is an amazing, fascinating, untold story just about loyalty and heroes,” Kawika Shoji said. “I just remember he would just tell me he wanted to prove his loyalty to our country, and that’s why he signed up for the war. And gosh, hearing that story at a young age and just realizing and understanding his selflessness and perseverance through that time was super inspiring. It says a lot about his character and also the other people that he went to war with as well.”