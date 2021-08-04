“This program has had great success over the years,” U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said. “But we haven’t stood at the top of the podium yet. So our goal, our objective is always to try to do something that’s never been done before. But the opponent has a lot of say over how that works out. ... There are great teams here who have the same objective. But we’re going to keep hurling ourselves at that door and try to break it down.”