Before the Games, The Associated Press picked Hassan for gold in the 10,000 and silvers in the 5,000 and 1,500. She’s already exceeded those expectations in the middle race, and her form looks good. She had won every race she’s entered in Tokyo, including a crazy-good performance in the 1,500 heats when she was tripped up by another runner at the start of the last lap. She picked herself up near the back of the field, chased down the leaders and still won.