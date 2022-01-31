Tregubov and teammate Vladislav Semenov have been replaced on the team by other Russian sliders, Russian Bobsled Federation president Elena Anikina told state news agency Tass. She added that an unspecified number of other people from the team were “waiting for the results of tests” and will fly to Beijing later than planned “if they get negative results.”
Anikina didn’t name the athletes affected but two bobsledders from the same four-man crew reportedly tested positive last week.
Tregubov and Semenov placed fourth and sixth respectively at the last round of the World Cup series this month. The fifth-place finisher in that event, Germany’s Axel Jungk, is also a doubt for the Olympics after testing positive for the virus.
