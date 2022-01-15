The last World Cup race had sliders from nine countries in the top nine spots, certainly suggesting that plenty of nations will head to the Beijing Games believing they have legit medal hopes. Bos, Elena Nikitina — who is from Russia, but cannot technically race under her nation’s flag at these Games because of doping sanctions against the Russians — and Germany’s Tina Hermann were all two-time winners this season. Austria’s Janine Flock will be a popular medal pick as well and newcomer Valentina Margaglio of Italy had four top-fives in seven World Cup finishes this season.