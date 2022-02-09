“I wanted to come back and just prove to myself that I could focus on the purity of sport, the part of it that kind of blurs the lines or dissipates the need to take a stance with politics or religion or whatever,” Uhlaender said. “I mean, it’s really awesome to look to my right and left and high-five the Russians and know that we’re competing purely for sport and at our best. We still hold our own opinions of the past, but we respect each other as competitors and we respect the passion of sport — for sport.”