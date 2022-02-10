“This,” Szollos said, “is more than I expected.”

With just 27 athletes taking part in the race, Szollos finished only 1.75 seconds behind Austrian winner Johannes Strolz.

Israel’s national Twitter account quipped: “For a country where most people ski on sand, 6th place is pretty good. Mazal Tov champion!”

Szollos was born in Hungary and raised in Austria but gained Israeli citizenship through his father, who used to coach the national team. He and his two siblings — his sister Noa is also competing in Beijing — have Israeli passports.

He’s been to Israel only twice.

“It’s a nice country (but) for me it’s a bit too hot,” Szollos said. “You know when you live all the time in Austria and it’s cold, you prefer the cold.”

Szollos was not raised Jewish and does not understand Hebrew.

“I speak Hungarian, German and English but not Hebrew yet,” he said.

Israelis can ski at Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights but Szollos has not skied there yet.

“It’s much better,” he said, “to ski in Austria.”

