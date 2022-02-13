By winning the slalom four days ago, Vlhova became Slovakia’s first Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.
Pini added that Vlhova also wants to make sure she has time “to go home and share this medal with those closest to her.”
Vlhova had already sat out the super-G and the opening downhill training session.
The Alpine combined is scheduled for Thursday. Vlhova finished second behind Shiffrin in the combined at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
Last season, Vlhova became the first Slovakian to win the overall World Cup title. She trails Shiffrin by just 17 points in the overall standings this season, with a few more weeks of racing remaining after the Olympics.

