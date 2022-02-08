“It’s frustrating and there are headaches getting all the paperwork you need and all the hoops you have to jump through. But learning more and more and more about your family that is hard to learn about when you know those relatives have passed away, that was pretty cool,” said Vito, who doesn’t take funding from the Italian national team. “It’s a dream come true for me to still be able to do contests and kind of ride how I want to and just have a different flag next to my name.”