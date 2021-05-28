It is only three weeks since the IOC announced it secured a deal with Germany's Pfizer-BioNTech to supply vaccines to countries sending athletes to the Tokyo Games. The IOC said the vaccines would start being delivered to countries this month. The IOC previously said in March that it would provide Chinese vaccines for countries wanting them and which were competing at the Tokyo Olympics, which open on July 23 after a year’s delay, as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022. But that vaccine is not authorized for use in many countries, including South Africa, leading to the need to source Pfizer doses also.