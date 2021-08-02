Soo hit his second double of the game with two outs in the seventh off 42-year-old right-hander Shlomo Lipetz, who will return to his day job at New York’s City Winery after the Olympics. Soo scored on Hye-seong Kim’s single, making this the first game of the tournament cut short under an Olympic rout rule.
South Korea (3-1), which had 18 hits, plays the United States or Japan on Wednesday for a berth in the gold medal game. South Korea beat Israel 6-5 in 10 innings in its opener in Japan.
Israel (1-3) plays an elimination game Tuesday against the Dominican Republic (1-2).
Major League Baseball does not allow 40-man roster players to go to the Olympics, and many teams block top eligible prospects.
Ji-hwan Oh hit a two-run homer in the second as South Korea took a 3-0 lead. Baek-ho Kang had four hits.
Starter Min-woo Kim allowed two hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He walked a batter in the fifth, and Won-joon Choi walked two batters and hit one, forcing in a run with a bases-loaded walk to Danny Valencia that cut the lead to 3-1.
Sang-woo Cho (1-0) retired Ryan Lavarnway on an inning-ending humpback liner to the pitcher.
South Korea broke open the game in the bottom half against Chicago Cubs minor leaguer Alex Katz, who was charged with six runs — five earned — in one-third of an inning.
Joey Wagman (0-2), released from Oakland’s farm system in 2018, faced 22 batters and gave up three runs, 10 hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
___
