Gasol’s brother, Marc, also made the list, as did Ricky Rubio. Both were key for Spain when it won the world championship two years ago in China. A total of eight world champions are on the preliminary list. Marc Gasol plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Other names in the squad include Rudy Fernández, Sergio Rodríguez, Alex Abrines, Sergio Llull and newcomer Usman Garuba, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft next month.
Another sibling pair — Juancho and Willy Hernangómez — were included. Rubio and Juancho Hernangómez are teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Willy Hernangómez played this season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The team will begin its preparations on Friday in Madrid.
Spain is a three-time silver medalist at the Olympics. It won the bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
The U.S. men are seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports