“The world is going through something very difficult, and I think we all have to go in the same direction,” said Marc Gasol, who scored 12 for Spain. “The fans are making sacrifices and we’re trying to give them something to cheer for and be proud of in these very difficult times. ... In the perfect scenario, you would have this arena packed, but we know there’s a lot of people watching us and we’re bringing joy to them from both Japan and Spain.”