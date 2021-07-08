“At this time, the only concern of all parties is the health of the player and that he has a recovery as prompt and satisfactory as possible, allowing him to return with all his strength to the courts,” the Spanish federation said.
Spain and France are scheduled to play again this weekend. Spain is then scheduled to fly to Las Vegas and will be one of the teams that plays the U.S. in an exhibition before the teams head to Tokyo.
“We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team,” the Timberwolves said Thursday night. “We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”
Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for Minnesota this season. He had three points for Spain on Thursday, leaving the game after playing 7 ½ minutes.
